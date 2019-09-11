Victoria is set to repeal its draconian public drunkenness offence, but there are other laws around the country which lead to similar risks.

A photo of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day, who died in police custody in 2017 (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

The first time I met Nancy*, I assumed she was drunk. She was wobbly on her feet, she was slurring her consonants and was having trouble focusing. Her breath smelled unpleasantly fruity.

Police arrived, saw she was drunk. They checked her domestic violence order (DVO) conditions -- yep, she’s in breach. They arrested her, breath-test. Multiple attempts. Not enough breath for a reading. I looked up again. Poor woman’s an alcoholic, I said to myself. She can’t even stay off the juice for court.