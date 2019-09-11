With large parts of Queensland and New South Wales facing unprecedented bushfires, the climate 'sceptics' are playing a now familiar tune.

The rim of Australia's east coast is burning. At time of writing, there are over 80 fires burning across Queensland, the worst in 130 years. Twenty-one properties, including the historic Binna Burra Lodge, have been lost since last Thursday. O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat has been evacuated. Rainforests generally don't burn under normal conditions.

Meanwhile, at least nine homes have been lost in NSW. The state’s Rural Fire Service has reported there are more than 50 fires burning between Newcastle and Byron Bay.