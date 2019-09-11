The ABC sneaks up in the charts thanks to another solid night for Old people’s home for four year olds.

ABC TV's Old people’s home for four year olds (Image: ABC)

Nine’s night from Seven, the ABC and Ten. In the main channels the ABC slipped past Ten into third spot thanks again to a solid audience for Old People’s Home For Four Year Olds, which built on last week’s big audience gain and ended up with 964,000 viewers. It easily whacked Seven’s flop, The Proposal (379,000), Ten’s new Part Time Private Detectives (458,000) and Nine’s Seachange (a fading pastiche of the original and really a load of TV codswallop) with 787,000. The Block had a top Tuesday audience of 1.30 million.

In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm news with 597,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 536,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 388,000, Home and Away with 367,000 and Nine/NBN News with 343,000