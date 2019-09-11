How good is the ACCC? Seriously. Australia’s consumer watchdog is vital in stopping big business from walking all over us, and recently they've been pretty proactive.
This time the ACCC has self-initiated a big review into consumer loyalty schemes -- things like Qantas Frequent Flyer, Flybuys, Woolworth Rewards, and the rest. These schemes are massive. They’re highly profitable. They can make Australian consumers very cross. And they’re completely opaque to most users.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.