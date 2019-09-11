The ACCC crackdown on loyalty programs like Qantas Frequent Flyers, Flybuys and Woolworth Rewards has shown they're all getting far more than they're giving.

How good is the ACCC? Seriously. Australia’s consumer watchdog is vital in stopping big business from walking all over us, and recently they've been pretty proactive.

This time the ACCC has self-initiated a big review into consumer loyalty schemes -- things like Qantas Frequent Flyer, Flybuys, Woolworth Rewards, and the rest. These schemes are massive. They’re highly profitable. They can make Australian consumers very cross. And they’re completely opaque to most users.