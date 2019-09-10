The Witnesses

A letter obtained by INQ has shed light on the secretive methods the Jehovah's Witnesses are undertaking to erase the impact of child sexual abuse within the sect.

A body representing the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Australia has written to all elders of the group ordering them to destroy confidential records, including notes taken by elders investigating child sexual abuse, in an instruction that has enraged survivors of abuse inside the secretive Christian sect.

In a letter obtained by INQ, dated August 28, a body called the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses (Australasia) instructs elders to destroy so-called judicial hearing records and certain congregation notes.

“We ask that each elder check his personal computer, or hard copy files, and even his meeting bag, to ensure that no confidential correspondence is retained outside the congregation’s confidential file,” the letter states.

It also directs elders to destroy information aired against so-called “wrongdoers”: “If this ‘wild talk’ is recorded in detail, it may not be accurately assessed when reviewed out of context,” it says. “If it is determined that some brief personal notes need to be taken during a hearing, they should be destroyed once a summation of the hearing has been prepared.”

A spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witnesses declined to answer questions. In a statement he said records relating to child abuse were “retained in harmony with all legal requirements”.

The royal commission into child sexual abuse found that more than 1,000 members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Australia had been identified by the organisation as perpetrators of child sexual abuse since 1950, but not one had been reported to police.

It found the general practice of the Jehovah’s Witnesses is to not report allegations of child sexual abuse to the police or other authorities unless required to do so by law.

Instead it conducts “spiritual investigations” involving a so-called judicial hearing — a quasi court used to air allegations of wrongdoing, where three male elders make a “judgement” as to whether the wrongdoing really occurred.

The letter, which has also been published on the whistleblower website JWleaks.org, has angered survivors of child sexual abuse inside the Jehovah’s Witnesses, who say it will jeopardise their ability to fight the organisation in court.

“This is giving permission to allow leaders to delete both child abuse documents and financial documents, anything that might be incriminating in a court of law,” Jehovah’s Witness abuse survivor, whistleblower and advocate Lara Kaput said.

“They just have no shame and no morals, and that’s the opposite of what they preach.”