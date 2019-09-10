When will Nine take a hint and realise it can't live in the ratings past?

A definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. That was an observation from Albert Einstein. Little did we know that Albert was also a TV critic. Just look at the Nine Network and the way it keeps wheeling out Karl Stefanovic for low-rating programs. Following Sunday's 60 Minutes flop, This Time Next Year attracted 731,000 national viewers -- the lowest figure for the four episodes so far (the highest was 956,000 for the first). Back in 2017 the program was a smash hit with 1.7 million national viewers and more per episode. Almost 50% of The Block’s 1.34 million viewers last night turned off This Time Next Year. How long will Nine’s programmers ignore that viewer judgement and heed Einstein's warning?

The Block made sure it was Nine’s night from Seven and a solid Ten which saw Have You Been Paying Attention (1.10 million nationally) and Australian Survivor (1.06 million) do well. It was a night in fact for all viewers (except for This Time Next Year) as the top 11 programs nationally had a million or more viewers -- the most for any night for some time.