The UK PM has failed to secure a snap general election, again. But it didn't go down without a song and a dance.

(Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed to secure a snap general election for the second time, with a vote in the Commons at half-past midnight UK time. Boris secured 293 votes in favour -- what remains of his destroyed Tory+DUP majority -- but did not reach the two-thirds of the 650-member chamber required as a trigger by the Fixed-term Parliaments Act.

The vote, wholly expected, came ahead of a five-week prorogation of parliament -- an extension of the usual three-week period designed to allow for annual party conferences.