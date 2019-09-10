Guess how much it costs to get a seat next to Tony Abbott? Plus other tips of the week.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

How Abbott that. Former prime minister Tony Abbott spent more or less the entirety of his unsuccessful bid to keep his seat of Warringah at the last election on lock-down, impossible to track. Trust us, we tried. Turns out frustrated journalists or constituents had an easier option to get his ear: just give a bunch of anti-abortion activists some extra money. It seems so obvious now that we say it. NSW Right to Life -- a peak body for giving a massive toss about other people's parenting choices -- are holding their annual gala dinner and auction and attendees can actually sit with Tony Abbott for $30 extra. We note with some trepidation the auction portion of the evening, which we assume is just a box of B.A. Santamaria books donated by the Sydney Institute.