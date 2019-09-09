Australian polling is still reeling from the election, but that doesn't mean you should write off Anthony Albanese's latest Newspoll.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (Image: AAP/Albert Perez)

Australia’s great 2019 election polling catastrophe wasn’t that big a deal, according to one of the most esteemed and experienced public opinion survey junkies in the world. Nate Silver, the one-time New York Times number cruncher who now runs the election focused website and news outlet FiveThirtyEight, dismissed the whole thing with a word. Herding.

Discussing some recent US Democratic Party primary polling last week on his podcast, Silver said pollsters had a duty to publish what they found in their surveys.