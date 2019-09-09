Devine has been one of Australia’s most vociferous opponents of drug reform for decades. In his new book, Antony Loewenstein checks in: is the fight over?

A medically supervised injecting room in Melbourne (Image: AAP/TRACEY NEARMY)

The Kings Cross injecting centre was a failure, argued Sydney’s Daily Telegraph columnist Miranda Devine in 2010. After the New South Wales government ended the long trial of the facility and made it permanent, this writer was livid. It had "done nothing demonstrable to reduce heroin use, or cause drug addicts to abstain from the substance that is ruining their lives," she wrote.

Back in 2003, two years after the centre opened, Devine longed for the Kings Cross of the 1990s, when she lived in the area, because "it still had charms". Sure, she admitted, "there might have been the odd gangster beaten to death in the middle of the night and mysterious screams outside. But, in those days, drug dealers weren’t obvious unless you were looking."