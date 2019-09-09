60 minutes failed to add any viewers for its special on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, despite selling its soul for an appearance by a discredited far-right commentator.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Karl Stefanovic’s widely promoted 60 Minutes story on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flopped last night, even with the highly publicised presence of far-right UK commentator Katie Hopkins. Viewers refused to rise to the bait and 60 Minutes' national audience last night fell to 966,000 -- 1000 less than the previous episode. It’s a measure of how far the program’s credibility has sunk in the eyes of viewers. Stefanovic’s other on-air gig, hosting This Time Next Year, is suffering from a similar lack of interest from audiences.

Now, before Nine gets all precious and points out that the start of the final day of the fourth Ashes test was on Gem from 8pm and therefore impacted the size of the audience watching 60 Minutes, play also impacted the final half hour of The Block (1.57 million and top the night). Viewers preferred to switch across from that to the test (which averaged 1.11 million for the first test, 635,000 for the second and 777,000 for the lunch break).