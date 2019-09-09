Crikey readers on ministerial standards, Scott Morrison's PR and the fight for renewable energy.

Former MPs Christopher Pyne and Julie Bishop didn't bother showing up to their own ministerial guidelines inquiry, and Crikey readers weren't having it -- though few were surprised to see that the rules once again proved to be useless. Elsewhere, readers discussed Scott Morrison's trials in the PR department, and Angus Taylor need to accept Australia's renewables future.

Jim Feehely writes: Bishop hit the nail on the head. The ministerial guidelines are not law and not enforceable, so there. Completely useless window dressing and will continue to be so without a powerful federal corruption commission.