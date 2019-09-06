Good morning, early birds. The government is set to reintroduce a plan to drug-test Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients, and Boris Johnson will try for another election push amid a week of Brexit turmoil. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

BAD IDEA REVIVED

The Morrison government wants to revive plans to drug test dole recipients, despite the idea being rejected twice by the Senate and condemned by more than 40 welfare groups, the Nine papers report.

The new bill aims to establish a two-year trial, drug-testing 5000 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients in Logan, Canterbury Bankstown and Mandurah. The government has dumped previous plans to charge those who test positive, acknowledging concerns it would act as a punitive measure, but would quarantine payments onto a cashless debit card if recipients test positive for illicit substances. The policy will be reintroduced when parliament resumes next week, and will require the support of four of the six Senate crossbenchers.

PRAY FOR BOJO

Boris Johnson will make a second attempt to call an election next week, after the House of Lords agreed to push through the bill preventing a no-deal Brexit, The Guardian reports. The government, which yesterday failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to trigger a snap election, believes it can resubmit the motion on Monday, after the no-deal bill has been made law, daring Labour to back it. There are divisions within Labour as to whether to support an election before an extension has been secured with the EU.

The PM’s brother Jo “JoJo” Johnson has resigned from the government, saying he could not reconcile the national interest with family loyalty, and joining a flood of Tory resignations. Johnson later gave a “rambling speech” in front of a group of police, saying he would rather “die in a ditch” than delay Brexit.

PORTER’S POWER PLAY

Attorney General and Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter may be prepared to give up some ministerial power in order to pass his union-busting bill, the Nine papers report.

Porter, who is currently negotiating with the crossbench over the law, said he was open to making “reasonable changes” to the Ensuring Integrity Bill, indicating he may give up the power to deregister unions and disqualify officials if it means passing the bill. Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick has demanded the provision be removed, with Dyson Heydon’s royal commission report recommending that only the Registered Organisation Commission hold such a power.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

We decided that [Water Minister] David Littleproud is full of you know what, and he is doing nothing about the Basin Plan. Jan Beer

A Murray-Darling Basin Plan protest organiser slams the government over its failure to act, as angry farmers threw an effigy of the minister sitting on the toilet into the river.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Let’s cool it on the anti-China hysteria – Kevin Rudds (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The most important thing about Australia having a national China strategy is to have one. At present, we do not. What we have instead is a government with a series of attitudes about China, rather than a coherent policy for dealing with China. We seem to have a government more interested in fanning public hysteria over ‘’reds under the beds’, almost a new yellow peril, all suddenly requiring the Australian people to stand up against the Chinese hordes. It has taken what is a three-out-of-10 challenge to Australian national interests and values and turned it into a nine-out-of-10 existential threat.”

Is Hong Kong’s proposal to withdraw Extradition Bill a ruse? ($) – Brian Marlow (The Daily Telegraph): “The people of Hong Kong know that any backward step by Carrie Lam must be part of a longer term goal to wait out the West. The CCP think in much longer terms than our Western counterparts who only ever have the next election cycle in mind. For the sake of Hong Kong and for the sake of democracy in South East Asia, let’s hope US politicians are able to see through Carrie Lam’s facade.”

First Nations inclusion in the music business should be more than tokenism – Neil Morris (The Guardian): “Some play the quotas game. Splendour in the Grass, promoted by Triple J and other heavyweight media platforms as Australia’s foremost music festival, had two First Nation acts this year on primary stages. Neither was on the main stage. Did they perceive this as adequate representation? Triple J as a major music broadcaster with around 168 hours per week has not through all its activities been able to find a slot of one hour per week to dedicate to First Nations music.”

