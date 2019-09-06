Carrie Lam has generally condemned violence, while refusing demands for independent investigation into police brutality. The whole world can see the truth she is avoiding.

Police shoot pepper spray at protesters inside a train in Hong Kong (Image: AP/Ring Yu)

Every morning of the past week I have woken up to a new video of police violence in Hong Kong.

There was one where police in full riot gear stream into an MTR station and start attacking people on a train -- the closing shot is of a couple who have been pepper-sprayed clutching each other as the man screams and screams in pain. There are multiple videos that show large groups of police holding down a single civilian to the floor. “Six strong men to catch a boy,” my friend writes in a follow up message. In one of these videos a young man is lying, face down in the cement, in a pool of blood begging to be let up. He says that one of his teeth has come out.