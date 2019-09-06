Every morning of the past week I have woken up to a new video of police violence in Hong Kong.
There was one where police in full riot gear stream into an MTR station and start attacking people on a train -- the closing shot is of a couple who have been pepper-sprayed clutching each other as the man screams and screams in pain. There are multiple videos that show large groups of police holding down a single civilian to the floor. “Six strong men to catch a boy,” my friend writes in a follow up message. In one of these videos a young man is lying, face down in the cement, in a pool of blood begging to be let up. He says that one of his teeth has come out.
