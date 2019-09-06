Don't be fooled by the withdrawal of Hong Kong's extradition bill. This won't be enough to stave off disaster.

Hong Kong's 2014 'Umbrella Movement' protests (Image: Studio Incendo)

Was it "too little, too late"? Hong Kong's city's chief executive Carrie Lam has withdrawn the controversial extradition bill which provoked three months of street protest. But the drama is far from over.

The move by the embattled Lam has clearly been backed by Beijing and seen by observers as a concerted effort to cut the head off the protests. Bill Bishop, in his closely followed Sinocism newsletter, described it as “some sort of 离间计 [deviation]" strategem.