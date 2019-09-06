Last night's TV had something for everybody... unless you don't like sport.

(Image: AAP/Michael Dodge)

A battle of the sports as the fourth Ashes test cricket on 9Gem went up against NRL (the last Thursday night game on Nine for the season) and the AFL on Seven. The first AFL elimination game was watched by 874,000 viewers nationally on Seven, the second day of the fourth Ashes test on 9Gem was watched by 853,000 for the first session and a very sold 522,000 for the post lunch session.

The NRL game between Souths and Easts (a concussion special with at least seven players hurt of rattled during the game) managed 563,000. Ten’s Gogglebox Australia is OK with 859,000 viewers and The Bachelor was also solid with 858,000. In the regions Seven’s 6pm news with 514,000, Seven News/TT with 496,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 337,000, Home and Away with 325,000 and Nine/NBN News 6.30 with 289,000.