Crikey readers discuss the cases of Julian Assange and Yang Hengjun, and the government's handling of the GDP slump.

Crikey readers agreed yesterday that there's a clear double standard in Australia's responses to the detention of Yang Hengjun and the prosecution of Julian Assange. But as some pointed out, the circumstances of Assange's case are an even greater indictment of our leadership. Elsewhere, readers discussed the government's mishandling of the economy.

John Richardson writes: Stuart Rees is absolutely right to call out the craven hypocrisy of the Australian government over its abject failure to stand up for the rights of Julian Assange while chest-beating over the detention of Australian-Chinse writer Yang Hengjun. But the complicity of the Australian government in supporting the attempts by the United States to persecute Assange reflects a far greater abuse of his rights than anything thus far inflicted on Hengjun. As best we know, Hengjun is accused of carrying out acts of espionage within the territory of the Peoples Republic of China, and on that basis he is clearly subject to the laws of that country, irrespective of any self-serving bleating coming-out of Canberra.