Crikey takes a look at the media attention on the 'brilliant, adored, flawed' neurosurgeon, his response, and the potential fallout from Nine's investigation.

Professor Charlie Teo (Image: AAP/Paul Miller)

"It's my dream that you would suck my dick while I'm doing this operation" is not a phrase one expects to see on the front page of august publications like The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. But on Thursday, there it was, attributed by an anonymous third party as a direct quote from famed Sydney brain surgeon Charlie Teo.

The piece, "Brilliant, adored, flawed: Dr Charlie Teo unmasked" by equally famed investigative reporter Kate McClymont, painted a fairly sordid picture of a technically brilliant but allegedly narcissistic man, "charging financially-stressed people exorbitant fees when some surgeries could be done for free in public hospitals", prone to bad-mouthing some colleagues and behaving "inappropriately" around others.