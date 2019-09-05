Attendees of a Centrelink-endorsed compulsory work-skills training session have walked away with life-changing advice including "don't dwell" and "be a spin doctor".

The Centrelink Secret. It would appear that Centrelink training providers are shaking things up to help job seekers find work. In a handout compiled by the Salvation Army's Training Plus, job seekers are encouraged to be "spin doctors", have a "healthy life-style" and "laugh and smile" as much as they can in order to get a job. The premise being that negative people are "contagious" and that by visualising the job you want, you stand a better chance of landing the gig. So it's basically an abridged version of Rhonda Byrnes' runaway best-seller The Secret.

According to this Twitter user the flyer was given out as part of a Centrelink-endorsed compulsory work-skills training session.