With a company that specialises in boxes, a CD store, and a baking brand ranking higher than Football Federation Australia, this year's list is a real Thermomixed bag.

(Image: Rooty Hill RSL/Facebook)

The Australian Financial Review this morning released its annual list of Australia's top 500 private companies. The glamour of being included is already slightly dimmed by the fact the list is topped by a company that makes boxes (Visy with a revenue of $6.9 billion), and the fact that a suburban RSL also managed to make the list (Rooty Hill RSL in at 499 with $94.08 million -- just don't ask them where they got the money). To which I say, hey, shoot for the stars, Thornlie Bowls Club.

Coming in at 435 is Sanity Entertainment, a DVD and CD retailer which, surprisingly, both still exists and remains a thing, despite it being 2019. Along similar lines, it may just be my advancing years that brought about the shock I felt finding out Rip Curl pulled in $486.49 million last year, to rank at a very respectable 124; clearly the twin market share of surfers and 13-year-olds choosing their own clothes for the first time is more lucrative than I realised.