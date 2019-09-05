The Australian economy has had a jolt and the ripples are now flowing outwards. Consumers experiencing weak wages growth and a teetering global economy have been spending less. And, since Australian consumers constitute a majority of our economy, the effects are certainly being felt.
This week brought hard confirmation that the Australian consumer is as nervous as a mouse. Retail sales growth was expected to come in positive. Instead, as the next chart shows, it printed its third monthly fall in the last eight months (down 0.1% in July, seasonally adjusted).
