The fact that renewable energy is in the best interests of all Australians is a clear as daylight; whether Angus Taylor will make the sensible decision on the matter is as clear as mud.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Some rare goods news on the climate and energy front: Australia is on track to beat its 2020 renewable energy target (RET).

The Clean Energy Regulator says it has recently approved enough new renewable energy projects to ensure the target of generating 33,000 gigawatt hours of renewable energy will be met a year ahead of the 2020 deadline. That means about 20% of Australia’s electricity use will be coming from large-scale and rooftop solar energy, wind farms and hydro power plants.