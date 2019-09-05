Rain delays meant many Ashes viewers opted to go to bed rather than stick around for the second session.

The first day of the 4th test and the spoils were squared -- England and Australia played well, but the weather in the shape of rain, winds and fleeting haze dominated. 884,000 watched the first session on Nine’s Gem, but the rain delay straight after lunch saw viewers off to bed and the second session audience tumbled to 237,000.

And that was the night. The other channels toiled -- The Block on Nine’s main channel grabbed 1.05 million viewers, and The Bachelor on Ten 897,000. Nine’s 6 to 6.30pm News was beaten badly by Seven’s 6 to 6.30pm News -- 1.52 million nationally for Seven News to 1.11 million for Nine News.