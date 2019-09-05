Brexit itself aside, what will the fallout of the most recent chaos mean for the future of British government?

The UK came closer to political and constitutional impasse last night, as the House of Commons voted to request a further delay from the EU in exiting the body, and then refusing PM Boris Johnson's request for an election prior to the current October 31 crash-out date.

Neither result was particularly surprising. Labour had always said it would not support an election without an iron-clad guarantee that the date of such could not subsequently be moved beyond the Brexit crash-out, and the vote to delay "Article 50" withdrawal was passed on the same majority -- 28 votes -- as had been achieved on the vote to take over control of Commons business yesterday.