The UK came closer to political and constitutional impasse last night, as the House of Commons voted to request a further delay from the EU in exiting the body, and then refusing PM Boris Johnson's request for an election prior to the current October 31 crash-out date.
Neither result was particularly surprising. Labour had always said it would not support an election without an iron-clad guarantee that the date of such could not subsequently be moved beyond the Brexit crash-out, and the vote to delay "Article 50" withdrawal was passed on the same majority -- 28 votes -- as had been achieved on the vote to take over control of Commons business yesterday.
