Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun has been imprisoned in China for seven months. Foreign Minister Marise Payne has, rightfully, complained that he is being held in "harsh conditions" and should be released or only be detained in accordance with the rules of international law. The Australian government has been outspoken on Yang’s behalf.
But shouldn't this attention and care be afforded to all Australian citizens?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.