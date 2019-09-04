The show had a modest debut, but following good word of mouth, episode two made it into the top 10 most watched programs nationally.

(Image: ABCiView/Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds)

Well, the big TV story of 2019 happened last night -- out of the blue the second part of the ABC’s five-part Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds leapt from relative obscurity into the hearts of Australian TV viewers. From a modest 685,000 for the debut a week ago, word of mouth saw its audience surge by nearly a third to 910,000 and it was the 10th most watched program across the country on the night. It beat SeaChange on Nine with 761,000, demolished Seven’s The Proposal with 453,000, and whacked Ten’s old stager, NCIS (a repeat) which could only manage 279,000 viewers.

It is the largest improvement in a TV audience from the debut to the second episode for ages and reflects the public's appreciation of good storytelling, and, perhaps, a lack of the usual confrontational style programs you get night after night on the commercials (Married at First Sight, The Block, My Kitchen Rules, Australian Survivor, House Rules, etc, etc.).