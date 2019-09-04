Kristina Keneally labor home affairs Anthony Albanese

More than a year since they were dragged from their Bileola home in dawn raids to a detention centre, the last-minute legal and political appeals to save asylum seeker family Priya, Nades, Kopika and Tharunicaa from deportation has this week gripped Australian media.

Naturally, The Australian has countered hundreds of thousands of supporters by drilling down on the real villain here: opposition home affairs spokesperson Kristina Keneally.