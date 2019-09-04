Opposition home affairs spokesperson Kristina Keneally has copped a torrent of flak from News Corp for supporting the Biloela Tamil family. How far will the The Australian go in its latest Holy War?

More than a year since they were dragged from their Bileola home in dawn raids to a detention centre, the last-minute legal and political appeals to save asylum seeker family Priya, Nades, Kopika and Tharunicaa from deportation has this week gripped Australian media.

Naturally, The Australian has countered hundreds of thousands of supporters by drilling down on the real villain here: opposition home affairs spokesperson Kristina Keneally.