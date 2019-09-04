Crikey readers discuss the government's fight to deport the Biloela Tamil family, the religious freedom debate, and the stagnating economy.

Protesters at a Brisbane rally in support of the Biloela family (Image: AAP/GLENN HUNT)

If the government's fight for the deportation of the Biloela Tamil asylum seekers -- which Rebekah Holt said was a case of Peter Dutton and his department choosing the worst option at their disposal -- is anything to go by, then Coalition's claim to Christian compassion has once again revealed as nothing but lip service. As Crikey readers pointed out, it will be even more difficult to believe the PM next time he leans on his faith. Elsewhere, readers continued to debate the proposed religious freedom laws, and took a magnifying glass to the stagnating economy.

Peter Wileman writes: It’s galling how our leaders can, and so often do, flaunt their Christianity when it suits, and then act without a shred of compassion or common decency.