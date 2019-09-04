As it turns out, plenty of voters liked Labor's policy suite. It was Bill Shorten wot lost it.

Bill Shorten concedes defeat. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

If Sigmund Freud were around to observe the 2019 federal election he might have reckoned that sometimes a dud leader is just a dud leader.

The first longitudinal study on what happened to cause the election result almost everyone got wrong says increasing public antipathy towards Labor leader Bill Shorten was the single biggest driver of support towards the Coalition during the campaign period.