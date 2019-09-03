White society hinged on the myth of 'protecting' white women from rape but, in reality, what they were really 'protected' from was their own liberation and any capacity to form meaningful relationships with people of colour.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons/Henry Moses)

Such was the absurd imagination of the white man when it came to black sexuality, wrote the psychiatrist and cultural theorist Frantz Fanon in 1952, that "no longer do we see a black man; we see a penis: the black man has been occulted. He has been turned into a penis: he is a penis".

This reveals the underlying anxiety and cause of the violence and hatred directed at black men by white men: white men feared that white women would willingly enter into sexual relationships with black men, and that their mixed-race children would threaten the economic and social dominance of white men.