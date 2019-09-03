The Press Council may have ruled against Sunshine Coast Daily's May attack against Annastacia Palaszczuk, but the controversy didn't stop the paper from being shortlisted for a national media award.

(Image: Sunshine Coast Daily)

PC gone sad. On Monday, the Press Council announced Sunshine Coast Daily had breached press standards when, following the May federal election, it published an odious front page mock-up of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in a set of crosshairs, with "Anna, You're Next" as the headline. We've long bemoaned the defanged nature of our media regulators and a tipster got in contact to furnish another example of how little impact having a complaint in front of the council has. Our tipster pointed out that the furore didn't stop NewsMediaWorks (a news media organisation made up of News Corp, Nine and Seven West Media) from shortlisting the paper for "Regional News Brand of the Year".