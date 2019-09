Would you use the spectre of death to convince people the Adelaide Oval was a cool place to visit? No? Well that's why you're not in advertising, buddy!

A still from SA Tourism's latest ad campaign. (Image: YouTube)

A new SA Tourism ad has riled up at least half of the state, which, outwardly, was the body’s intention.

For most of the 30 second ad, all we see is “Old Mate”; an old man in a nice fancy suit, wistfully experiencing some of South Australia’s many renowned tourism hotspots. A jetty, a vineyard, a park; the "Festival State" has truly got it all!