Another big Monday night for news programs and reality television

Just another Monday night -- and the top 10 programs all had a million or more viewers. The Block did OK for Nine with 1.22 million, and Australian Survivor (1.02 million) and Have You Been Paying Attention (1.01 million) did well for Ten. Seven was not in the hunt, while the ABC trudged along. This Time Next Year on Nine, hosted by Karl Stefanovic was beaten by Have You Been Paying Attention.

It was the same story in regional markets -- Seven’s 6pm News with 588,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 527,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 393,000, Home and Away, 384,000 and Nine/NBN News 6.30 - 328,000.