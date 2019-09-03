When I was a boy growing up in Anecdote, Victoria, I used to think of God as a big jam donut. Then I realised man had made God in my image."Phillip Adams" (Max Gillies), The Gillies Report, 1985
God, they used to tell us in chapel, made man in God's image. But, they warned, that shouldn't be reverse-engineered. God's nature cannot be understood simply by bigging up man into a superhero version. God is multidimensional, infinite, beyond capture. One was encouraged to think of square circles, curved space, or Escher pictures, to grasp that you couldn't grasp it.
