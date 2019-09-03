Dr Chau Chak Wing's defamation case against the ABC's Four Corners highlights the inadequacies of Australia's defamation laws.

Chau Chak Wing (Image: AAP/Peter Rae)

Two relatively safe things to say about Dr Chau Chak Wing are that he is very rich and very litigious. He has this year taken down The Sydney Morning Herald and the ABC in defamation cases. The Herald sank to the tune of $280,000 (it’s launched an appeal). The ABC hasn’t lost its case yet, but it has lost its defence (the ABC has also launched an appeal against this decision).

Is this another death blow to press freedom in Australia?