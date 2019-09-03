In June 2017, the UK was hit by a tragedy of unimaginable proportions when a severe fire struck Grenfell Tower, a residential block in London’s west. Seventy-two people were killed.
In the aftermath of one of the country’s deadliest fires, it was revealed that the blaze spread so quickly due to the building being covered in highly flammable cladding. The cladding had not been replaced with a safer alternative despite campaigning from residents and the local community.
