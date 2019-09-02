Good morning, early birds. Lawyers warn that the fight to prevent the deportation of the Biloela Tamil family could be undone, and the world sees a fresh spike in conflict overnight. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

Protesters at a Brisbane rally in support of the Biloela family (Image: AAP/GLENN HUNT)

BILOELA FIGHT

The case of the Tamil asylum seeker family from Biloela could be undone by the father’s travel history and refugee activism, an immigration lawyer has told the ABC.

Simon Jeans, who has worked with the past 10 immigration ministers and has been following the case closely, said government intervention for the family was unlikely, pointing to the fact that the father, Nadesalingam, had travelled frequently for work between 2004 and 2010, something that would have been difficult if he had links to the Tamil Tigers. Peter Dutton has argued in The Courier-Mail that the family should be returned to Sri Lanka, writing, “They have explained their circumstance to every decision maker and judge … That is that they are not refugees.”