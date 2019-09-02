If the government's proposed religious freedom bill passes then the question of what, exactly, constitutes a religion will once again be up for scrutiny.

Last week, the Coalition finally unveiled Attorney-General Christian Porter's proposed religious freedom bill. It’s a law that has been firmly in the sights of conservatives ever since the marriage equality vote in 2017, and which got even greater traction from the right in the aftermath of the Israel Folau affair.

But the bill, which seeks to prohibit discrimination on the grounds of religion, leaves one crucial but difficult question undefined: exactly what does the law consider to be a religion?