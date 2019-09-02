Even though it didn't have the top rating program, a combination of news and reality TV meant it was still Nine's night overall.

(Image: Seven News)

Seven News, with 1.44 million, was the top program nationally both in the metros and regionally. The Block was second and Nine News was third. But it was still Nine’s night overall, from Seven and Ten.

In the morning Insiders regained the half a million mark nationally to end with 537,000 -- a good result from host Fran Kelly. Seven's Australia’s Got Talent -- 1.089 million -- down from a week earlier. Australian Survivor on Ten pulled in 966,000.