Crikey readers discuss the implications of the government's proposed religious freedom bill.

Is the government's proposed religious freedom bill anything more than a shallow attempt to shore up conservative power? Crikey readers weren't convinced, and took to the comments over the weekend to make their grievances heard. While arguments varied, the consensus was that this legislation is anything but simple, no matter what angle the Coalition pushes.

Mark E Smith writes: This isn’t a can of worms, it’s a container load. What next -- religious police and religious courts ? A total own goal happening in slow motion. This is what happens when conservatives wade into unfamiliar territory. Not happy with affecting their lame version of offended culture now they’re trying it on with discrimination. Conservatism, religion and discrimination are natural bedfellows. But the real kicker is the pronouncement that “institutional religious freedom still trumps individual religious freedom”. That is about preserving power not protecting from discrimination. At least they’re being honest about that.