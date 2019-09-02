Even though there's not much to be inspired by in current Australian politics, it's too dangerous to let apathy take over.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Koch/Crikey)

All Australian progressives have had the dream: that some Bernie Sanders-like figure will rise up, gain enough support, and rescue Australian politics from its neoliberal stupor. But who really believes it's a possibility?

The mainstream left in Australia has been in a state of ideological confusion for some time. The Labor Party tried to distinguish itself from the Coalition in the 2019 election by pushing what they claimed was a "bold policy agenda". The fact that they saw it in this way is telling of how far they have moved toward the centre in an effort to steal votes from the right.