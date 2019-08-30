What’s the deal with this bill? Is it a Christians-only thing? Crikey answers these questions and more.

Attorney-General Christian Porter (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The Great Religious Freedom Bills have arrived. For 118 years, our freedom to believe whatever we like -- and practise those beliefs as we wish -- was only legally protected in the form of the explicit right to religious freedom in the Australian Constitution. But that era is about to end. No doubt you’ve been feeling the suppression of your religious freedom all these years.

I'll need more than a few hours to fully digest this unprecedented legislation. For now, here are some answers to a few key questions.