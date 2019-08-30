The father of one of George Pell's victims might feel justice is finally being done, but he still feels anger toward Pell and the Church.

George Pell leaves the Supreme Court of Victoria. (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The father of one of the choirboys who was sexually assaulted by Cardinal George Pell has had an unusually quiet week.

A few months ago he was taking phone calls from The New York Times and The Washington Post, as the media storm surrounding his son’s abuser’s trial whipped up international headlines. He spent last week nervously awaiting the outcome of Pell’s appeal, suffering sleepless nights only to rejoice at it being dismissed.