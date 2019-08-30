Ten made the most of a slow Thursday in prime time.

Nine ran dead, Ten broadcast programs that viewers actually liked, and Seven had a bit each way (The Front Bar made sure of a big win in Melbourne). And that was the night.

Ten did well because of Gogglebox Australia’s 1.09 million national audience, the most watched non-news program. The Bachelor’s 962,000 made it the second most watched non-news program. The Front Bar averaged 516,000 nationally and 215,000 in Melbourne (which is the only market that really counts, being AFL HQ). Nine had an NRL game between North Queensland and Canterbury -- 534,000 nationally. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm news with 541,000,Seven News/TT with 522,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 373,000, Home and Away with 344,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 309,000.