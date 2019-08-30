Crikey readers on Boris Johnson, hydrogen energy and media monopolies.

(Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Guy Rundle wrote yesterday that UK PM Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament was breathtakingly risky. Crikey readers were inclined to agree, but pointed out that if the (many) dangers can be avoided, the payoff could be huge for Johnson and the Conservative Party. Elsewhere, readers discussed the possibility of Australia's hydrogen-powered future, and hacked into the country's media monopolies.

Charles Richardson writes: “… If the Commons votes up a ‘humble petition’ … to ask the Queen to annul her own prorogation...” Well, yes, they can, but they don’t have to stop at petitioning. They can legislate to annul the prorogation before it takes effect, or abolish the power of prorogation altogether. Parliamentary sovereignty: if Johnson’s opponents really do have a solid majority (which is yet to be tested, but looks pretty good), they can do absolutely anything. And if they have to, they can do it quickly; there’s nothing to stop them putting a bill through all stages in an afternoon. If they don’t, it’ll be a lack of nerve, not lack of power.