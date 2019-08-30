Australian media loves a Chinese influence story and, recently, they've taken every available opportunity.
This week The Daily Telegraph dined out on yum cha puns in headlines about the ICAC inquiry into donations from Chinese developers, and the Sydney Morning Herald dipped its printer ink into a reliable well of preoccupation: Chinese students in Australian universities.
