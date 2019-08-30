Biloela family
Asylum seekers Priya and Nades and their Australian-born daughters, Kopika and Tharunicaa, (Image: Rebekah Holt)

Don't cross the fence. Crossing the fence means AFP jurisdiction, and that means prison.

That warning runs through my head as I trudge through a muddy field near a private Melbourne Airport runway to a late-night demonstration. Protesters are arriving to prevent Sri Lankan Tamil couple Priya and Nades, and their two Australian-born girls from being deported to Sri Lanka.