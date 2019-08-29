Good morning, early birds. Boris Johnson will suspend parliament in a bid to halt Brexit resistance, and NSW Labor has suspended general secretary Kaila Murnain amid fallout from the party's donations scandal. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

BORIS V ENGLAND

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received permission from Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament for five weeks from early September, in a move that would drastically cut the amount of time rival MPs would have to prevent a no-deal “hard” Brexit.

While Johnson has claimed the October 14 return date is aimed at delivering a new legislative agenda focused on crime, hospitals and education, The Guardian reports that many have slammed the suspension as “a constitutional outrage”. According to SMH’s Nick Miller, the move is also “barely legal“, while the hashtag #StopTheCoup has since gone viral on Twitter.

Johnson, who faces an increasingly united opposition bloc, has told colleagues the new timeframe allows for his EU negotiations on October 17 and then parliamentary votes on October 21-22 ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline.

NSW LABOR CRISIS

NSW Labor has suspended general secretary Kaila Murnain after she revealed knowledge to ICAC of an allegedly illegal donation from Chinese property developer Huang Xiangmo.

According to the ABC, Murnain told ICAC that she was informed by former Labor MP Ernest Wong in 2016 that Huang had made a large donation to the party — an illegal act for property developers in NSW — but she kept silent on advice from party lawyer Ian Robertson. State party leader Jodi McKay last night released a statement saying she had convened a late-night meeting in order to suspend Murnain, as ICAC continues its six-week investigation into whether the party received a $100,000 donation at a 2015 Chinese Friends of Labor dinner.

AND THE SCIENCE OSCAR GOES TO…

The Australian Museum has announced the winners of the national Eureka Prize science awards, Australia’s “science Oscars”. Winners include Indigenous science education, citizen frog surveys, wetland carbon storage research and cancer-killing immune cells.

The ABC reports that the National Indigenous Science Education Program, a 20-year-strong collaboration between Indigenous elders and Macquarie University scientists, took out the first “STEM Inclusion” prize. Other winners have helped restore mobility to people with paralysis, created disappearing bone repair material, and developed a device that can identify inorganic explosives in under a minute.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I really loved Aquaman, I thought he was pretty cool. Really cool, so yeah Aquaman. Scott Morrison

The man responsible for Operation Sovereign Borders picks the one superhero known for rescuing people at sea.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Aboriginal woman Tanya Day died in custody. Now an inquest is investigating if systemic racism played a role — Alison Whittaker (The Conversation): “If you haven’t yet heard of systemic racism — you’re about to. This week is the first ever inquest into an Indigenous death in custody to consider systemic racism. It has begun to take evidence of the role of systemic racism in the death of Aunty Tanya Day, a Yorta Yorta woman.”

It’s hardly racist of us to hold China to account ($) — Greg Sheridan (The Australian): “The arrest in China of Australian citizen Yang Hengjun on the ludicrous charge of espionage has predictably caused a new set of troubles in the Australia-China relationship. Foreign Minister Marise Payne, generally an understated politician, reacted with a sternly worded statement. She said she was extremely disappointed in Beijing’s actions.”

Recession is on the way but will the Coalition have guts to act? ($) — Kevin Rudd (The Australian Financial Review): “There is a great complacency emerging in our current economic policy settings. Complacency about the risk of recession. Complacency about long-term economic reform. Both are part of what in recent years has become the complacent country – as if our nation’s future is somehow written in the stars.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Brisbane

State Greens MP Michael Berkman will host “Jobs, Justice & a Liveable World: A Green New Deal for Australia” at the University of Queensland, with panellists including Crikey contributor and Australian Unemployed Workers’ Union campaigner Jeremy Poxon.

Day one of the three-day joint conference for Australia-Taiwan Business Council and its Taiwan counterpart, the ROC-Australia Business Council, to feature Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham, Taiwan’s Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Wen-Sheng (Vincent) Tseng, and Federal Minister for Regional Services Mark Coulton.

Melbourne

Actor Uncle Jack Charles will launch Jack Charles: A Born-Again Blakfella at Fitzroy Town Hall.

The Honorary Consulate General of France in Melbourne, Madame Boisbouvier-Wylie, will present the second part of the Young Diplomats Society Consular Series at International Chamber House.

LGBTIQ rights activist and change.org executive director Sally Rugg will launch How Powerful We Are at Readings Carlton.

Sydney

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd will speak with political adviser Marc Stears for “Sydney Ideas — Bold new ideas for Australia’s future”.

Canberra

British author David Nicholls will discuss his new novel Sweet Sorrow with journalist Alex Sloan for an ANU/Canberra Times event.

Adelaide

State Liberal MP Dennis Hood will open the SA launch for National Skills Week 2019.

Darwin

Expert-led panel event “Territory Water Forum: what do new proposals for dams and water mean for our rivers and fishing?” will be held at Palmerston Game Fishing Club.

Perth