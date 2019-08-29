Who sets the news agenda in Western Australia? The political agenda? The sports agenda? The justice agenda? “You can’t overemphasise the influence of the West,” a former journalist for the The West Australian told INQ. “It drives so much of the agenda, it dominates everything … It’s a different part of the world, and if you’re working there and you’re not a West Australian, you have to learn that West Australians even say things differently.”

And that power, even in an era of digital and social media, has, if anything, strengthened in recent years under the direction of Kerry Stokes.