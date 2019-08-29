The new film has drawn huge praise and intense ire, but the director says it's ultimately been misinterpreted. Are audience just ignorant about Australian history?

Aisling Franciosi in The Nightingale

There isn’t much comfort to be found in Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale -- and for good reason.

The follow-up to the writer and director’s 2014 psychological horror hit The Babadook, the film is a lacerating look at Australia’s colonisation, and has drawn an intense amount of both praise and ire. The film won the Special Jury Prize in Venice, received The Age’s critics prize at MIFF last month, and has been discussed as an “urgent” and “necessary” work. But The Nightingale’s unvarnished violence has also prompted sexist insults (directed at Kent) and frequent walkouts. I have seen the film twice, and both times women exited the cinemas sobbing.